Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,100 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

DLR opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.