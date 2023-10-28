Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 30,300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

