Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

