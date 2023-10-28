Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.37 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,807,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,190,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in FOX by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.44 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

