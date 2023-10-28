Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.69 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of DocuSign worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $38.53 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.