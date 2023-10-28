Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.03.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

