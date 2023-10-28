Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 1,020,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,591. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

