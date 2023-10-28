Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,580. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 4.2 %

NDAQ stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.