Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 85,800 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 192,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 16.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

