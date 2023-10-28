Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,300 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $21,603,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.54 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

