Forsta AP Fonden Sells 200 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $229,000. Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 69,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $73,389,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $320.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.99 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

