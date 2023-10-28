Forsta AP Fonden Sells 300 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $229.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average of $246.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

