Forsta AP Fonden Sells 500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,670,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

MTD stock opened at $976.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $931.43 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,269.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

