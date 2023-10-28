Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,900 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.