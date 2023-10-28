Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $14.98 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

