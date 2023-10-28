Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $14.98 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
