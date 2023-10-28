Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Trading Down 13.5%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 5,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Fosun International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

