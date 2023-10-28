FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Position Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

