FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FTAIO)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
About FTAI Aviation
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.