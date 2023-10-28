FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. FTI Consulting updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.20 EPS.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.