Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.