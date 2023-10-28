Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.7 %

GLPEY stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $7.75.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.1471 dividend. This is a boost from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

