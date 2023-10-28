GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE GME opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GameStop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.