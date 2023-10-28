General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.53.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

GD opened at $238.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.