General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.65-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.53.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $238.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 259,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

