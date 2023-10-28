General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

GE opened at $106.35 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

