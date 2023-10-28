General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

