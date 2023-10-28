Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:GPC opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.54 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.
Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
