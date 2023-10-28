Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$25.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5907012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

