Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
