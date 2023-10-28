Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

