Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.60% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITS opened at $37.12 on Friday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 2.23.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.