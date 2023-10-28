Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after purchasing an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,692,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.