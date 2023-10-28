Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

BOTZ opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

