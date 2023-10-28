Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Holdings Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLDFree Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $15.87 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLDFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.