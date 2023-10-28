Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Holdings Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $15.87 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

