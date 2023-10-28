Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.49. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 596,723 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

