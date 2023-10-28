Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $768,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 166,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.