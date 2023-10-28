Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Oct 28th, 2023

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 62.80 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £302.32 million, a PE ratio of 483.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.58.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Insider Transactions at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other news, insider Thomas Murley purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($73,502.39). 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

