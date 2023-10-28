Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 62.80 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £302.32 million, a PE ratio of 483.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.58.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Insider Transactions at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other news, insider Thomas Murley purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($73,502.39). 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

