Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

GGG opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Graco has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

