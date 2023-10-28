Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Down 8.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 154,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 93,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

