Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $2.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 88.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

