Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.00.

ASR stock opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $314.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

