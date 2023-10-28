Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

About Grupo Supervielle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 3,396.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

