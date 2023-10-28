Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.57.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter.
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
