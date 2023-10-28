GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

