GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

