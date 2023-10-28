GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GXO Logistics Price Performance
Shares of GXO opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.