Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,337 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $31,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

