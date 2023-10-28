Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 272 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.49 and its 200 day moving average is $306.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

