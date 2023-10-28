Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 380,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,608,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

