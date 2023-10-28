HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.24 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.