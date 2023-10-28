HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €71.80 ($76.38) and last traded at €71.80 ($76.38). 9,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.30 ($76.91).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.