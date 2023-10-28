Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.46-9.54 EPS.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 1-year low of $183.96 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hershey by 26.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,308,000 after purchasing an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

